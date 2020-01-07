Sneak Peek: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

(NBC) Jane Levy plays a computer whiz whose MRI appointment triggers a power beyond the keyboard in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

“An inexplicable ability to hear other’s innermost thoughts through musical numbers,” Levy explains.

It’s an unsettling situation for Zoey, to put it mildly, making for awkward moments in some cases.

But when it comes to her ailing father, Zoey’s new ability is potentially useful.

“It kind of ups the ante a little bit about our emotions, and we’re scared,” says Mary Steenburgen, who plays Zoe’s mother.

Tonight is actually a preview of “Zoey”. The show will be part of the regular NBC lineup on Tuesdays starting in February.

TV SCHEDULE: Watch Live on 22News starting at 10 p.m.

