Song by Hampden teen goes viral on TikTok, EP coming out soon

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Georgie Webster is a 17-year-old from Hampden who’s life completely changed after her video went viral on the social media app TikTok.

About 3 million people heard her song “Tell Your Mom,” which she wrote all on her own. It even caught the attention of music producers and record labels in Nashville.

Georgie recently flew down to Tennessee to record the song professionally and it will be released at midnight Friday on all major streaming platforms.

“I wrote this song about two weeks before I put it on TikTok so this is one of my newer songs but I wrote it in my bedroom like I wrote all my songs,” Georgie told 22News. “I’m just really excited for people to hear it, more than just me and my guitar and to hear all the base in it and all the other things that make it what it is.”

Since her song has become so popular, Georgie will be recording an EP or mini-album in Nashville in the next few weeks.