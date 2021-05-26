Watch live at 1 p.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks event at Riverfront Park.

Mayor Sarno will be joined with city officials and the Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt for an official announcement at 1 p.m. from Riverfront Park on West Columbus Ave/Hall of Fame Ave in Springfield.

“It’s time,” said Mayor Sarno. “Much as we did only weeks after the devastating EF-3 Tornado of June 1, 2011, our 4th of July fireworks display showed the resiliency, hope, faith, and strength of our residents and business community of Springfield. Many thanks to the Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, all our generous benefactors, especially MassMutual and my City Departments. Again, it’s time to move forward in a smart way as we defeat this COVID-19. You can’t put a price tag on the morale boost this will give our Springfield and Western Massachusetts.”

The fireworks were not held in 2020, as public gatherings were prohibited under COVID-19 guidelines. The fireworks were originally going to be rescheduled this year to a later date but the recent reopening changes in the state will now allowing them to happen in July.