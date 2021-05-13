Springfield Business Improvement District launches ‘Live at 5 Music Series’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Business Improvement District launched the “Live at 5 Music Series” at Nosh Cafe and Restaurant Wednesday.

The live music series is presented by Berkshire Bank and will serve as the mid-week post-work entertainment for the downtown community.

The restaurant and music industry were one of the hardest hit sectors due to COVID-19 and the series was created to support local businesses and artists.

“I’m excited to be playing again after almost six months of not having a gig it feels really good to be out here and supporting local business,” said Alex Tuohey.

Teri Skinner, owner and chef of NOSH added, “I am hoping that we are easing out of the pandemic and trying to bring more people back into the city and even just together.”