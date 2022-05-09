SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Comic Con is coming to the MassMutual Center on July 23.

The event features pop culture films, TV, comics, artists and cosplayers being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special guests include Craig Rousseau, a comic book artist who has worked for various comic book companies such as DC Comics titles like Harley Quinn, Batman Beyond and Impulse, Keith Williams, a comic book inker who worked for Marvel and DC comics, and Steve Mardo a comic artist for Black Caravan/Scout’s book Epic Tavern: Tales from the Fantastical Crimes Unit.

Nearly 100 vendors and artists are scheduled to attend with more added weekly. For more information and tickets visit SpringfieldComicCon.com.