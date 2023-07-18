SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 10th annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival is celebrating the arts, culture, and music in downtown Springfield beginning Thursday.

The festival will take place on Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22nd with events at Duryea Way, between Worthington and Taylor Streets. The festival is free, but those who plan to attend are being asked to RSVP online.

Mayor Sarno states, “We are so proud to welcome residents and visitors to the 10th annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival – an event that unites people through music, art, and fostering a sense of community. We are also proud to continue to support the organizers at Blues to Green and commend them for their hard work to put together a thoughtful and entertaining experience with a positive impact for our community.”

“This three-day free event, which has been successfully running for 10 years, highlights the beautiful mosaic of Springfield – all different creeds, colors, and backgrounds coming to downtown Springfield to hear nationally recognized and locally known musicians and singers making beautiful music and drawing visitors from all across New England and New York, too. The atmosphere at our Springfield Jazz & Roots festival is unbeatable and the energy seems to grow each year. I hope you’ll join us for a full weekend of music, and more, as we come together to celebrate the cultural renaissance of Springfield.”

Garifuna Collective kicks off the event Thursday at 7 p.m. To view the full schedule visit springfieldjazzfest.com.