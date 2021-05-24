Springfield summer concert series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (SHNS) – As restrictions fall away and people get back to more normal summertime activities, MGM Springfield announced that it will host a new “Free Music Fridays” concert series every Friday from June 4 through September 3 on its outdoor plaza.

“MGM Springfield is known for its diverse outdoor programming with a focus on entertaining guests and bringing the community together,” casino President and CEO Chris Kelley said. “We look forward to welcoming guests, as well as members of the Springfield community every weekend this summer with an evening of music and fun. The revitalization of the downtown community continues to be a priority for our team, and we can’t wait to host guests on The Plaza for the first time in more than a year.”

The casino said that “legendary local band FAT featuring Peter Newland” will kick off the series. The series lineup includes “local favorites such as Trailer Trash, Darik and the Funbags and Michelle Brooks-Thompson,” MGM said.

The complete lineup and more information is available on MGM Springfield’s website.