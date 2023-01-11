SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will present a program to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The program, titled ‘Audacity of Hope,’ celebrates the life and spirit of Dr. King. The Orchestra will be led by guest conductor, Kevin Scott, an African-American conductor and composer from New York. His composition Fannie’s Homecoming, a tribute to civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, will be performed.

The program will also feature the music of African-American composers Quinn Mason and Ozie Cargile, a spoken word presentation by Springfield’s Poet Laureate, Magdalena Gómez, and pianist Artina McCain who is dedicated to promoting the works of Black and other underrepresented composers.

The performance will take place on Saturday, January 14, at Springfield’s Symphony Hall at 7:30pm. A “Classical Conversation” with Kevin Scott will take place at 6:30 p.m. for all ticketholders, and there will be a Meet & Greet following the performance in the Mahogany Room.

For more information about the program and to purchase tickets go to the SSO’s website.