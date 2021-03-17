St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of local celebrations on St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day Restaurant Specials

Champney’s Restaurant & Tavern at the Deerfield Inn on 81 Old Main Street in Deerfield

St. Patrick’s Dat Specials from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live Irish music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Colcannon Croquette

Roast Spring Leg of Lamb

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Bangers & Mash

Donovan’s Irish Pub – 1655 Boston Road in Springfield

Jimmy McArdle & Jerry Murphy, 12 – 4pm

The Healys with Charlie Bongiovi, 5 – ?;

Paddy’s Irish Pub – 1060 Wilbraham Road in Springfield

Opening at 12pm with a great Irish themed menu and covered patio with heaters. Not excepting seating reservations.

Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant – 110 Island Pond Road in Springfield

St. Patrick’s Day family style meals-to-go: Shepard’s Pie Corned Beef & Cabbage Beer Battered Fish-N-Chips

Kegs & Eggs starting at 8 a.m.

Limited Irish food menu

O’Brien’s Corner – 1082 Page Blvd in Springfield

Breakfast Specials Irish Omelet Irish Soda read French Toast Bangor & Eggs Homemade Hash

Lunch Specials Corned Beef & Cabbage Guinness Stew Shepard’s Pie Bangers



Irish Ale House – 536 Worthington Street in Springfield

Kegs & Eggs starting at 8 a.m.

Full St. Patrick’s Day menu

Johnny’s Bar & Grille at 23 College Street in South Hadley

Corned Beef Sandwich

Murphy’s Pub – 664 Suffield Street in Agawam

Corned Beef dinner

Not excepting seating reservations.

McCarthy’s Pub – 5 E Walnut Street in Belchertown

Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinners

O’Laughlin’s Pub – 342 Merrill Road in Pittsfield

Patrick’s Pub – 26 Bank Row in Pittsfield

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Irish Stew

Bangers & Mash

Chicken & Dumplings

Rumbleseat Bar & Grille 482 Springfield Street in Chicopee

Corned beef and cabbage pizza

25% off all eat-in wing orders

Slainte at 80 Jarvis Avenue in Holyoke

Irish Nachos

Corned Spare Ribs

Guinness Beef Stew

Bangers & Mash

Corned Beef Dinner

Corned Beef Sandwich

Yarde Tavern at 3 Hadley Street in South Hadley

Loaded Potato Soup

Irish Bangers

Sheppard’s Pie

Irish Quesadilla

Cornbeef & Cabbage

Beer Battered Cod

Bailey’s Irish Cheesecake

Waffle bread Pudding

Moose and Michael will be playing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Collins Tavern – 997 Westfield Street in West Springfield

St. Patrick’s Day Entertainment

Drop Kick Murphys Free Show

The free streaming online concert – with no in-person audience – will be simulcast worldwide via www.DKMstream.com.

Irish Cultural Center online St. Patrick’s Day celebration of Irish music and poetry

The ICC invites you to a St. Patrick’s Day celebration of Irish music and poetry, at 7 pm on Wednesday, March 17. This Zoom event is free to all. Please register so we may contact you with the link to view the event. Guests will include Ellen Redman, John Tabb, David Clopp and seisiún musicians; Fulbright Scholar and violinist Brigita Gallager; Fulbright Scholar and Sean Nós singer Jane Ní­ Luasa; Irish poet Siobhán Ní Dhomhnaill; local favorites The Healys; and local trad group New Leaf. Learn more and register

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to stay safe and protect others amid the coronavirus pandemic is to stay home.

The CDC offers the following suggestions:

Decorate your home with holiday colors, shamrocks and leprechauns.

Make Irish–inspired recipes.

Have an outdoor neighborhood celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart and wearing masks.

Watch a virtual celebration.

St. Patrick’s Day make at home recipes

Mike Brunelle, Corporate Wine and Spirits Sales Manager with Big Y/Table & Vine shared this recipe for an iced Irish coffee:

4 oz strong coffee, chilled

1 tablespoon simple syrup

1 1/2 oz Irish Whiskey

1 oz heavy cream

Combine in a shaker with ice, shake vigorously and pour into a glass.

Top with whipped cream

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, has a recipe on how to create an Irish cream cake!

Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com has a recipe for the classic Irish soda bread that will sure be a welcome addition to your family dinners.