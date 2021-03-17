St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of local celebrations on St. Patrick’s Day.
St. Patrick’s Day Restaurant Specials
Champney’s Restaurant & Tavern at the Deerfield Inn on 81 Old Main Street in Deerfield
- St. Patrick’s Dat Specials from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Live Irish music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Colcannon Croquette
- Roast Spring Leg of Lamb
- Corned Beef and Cabbage
- Bangers & Mash
Donovan’s Irish Pub – 1655 Boston Road in Springfield
- Jimmy McArdle & Jerry Murphy, 12 – 4pm
- The Healys with Charlie Bongiovi, 5 – ?;
Paddy’s Irish Pub – 1060 Wilbraham Road in Springfield
- Opening at 12pm with a great Irish themed menu and covered patio with heaters. Not excepting seating reservations.
Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant – 110 Island Pond Road in Springfield
- St. Patrick’s Day family style meals-to-go:
- Shepard’s Pie
- Corned Beef & Cabbage
- Beer Battered Fish-N-Chips
- Kegs & Eggs starting at 8 a.m.
- Limited Irish food menu
O’Brien’s Corner – 1082 Page Blvd in Springfield
- Breakfast Specials
- Irish Omelet
- Irish Soda read French Toast
- Bangor & Eggs
- Homemade Hash
- Lunch Specials
- Corned Beef & Cabbage
- Guinness Stew
- Shepard’s Pie
- Bangers
Irish Ale House – 536 Worthington Street in Springfield
- Kegs & Eggs starting at 8 a.m.
- Full St. Patrick’s Day menu
Johnny’s Bar & Grille at 23 College Street in South Hadley
- Corned Beef Sandwich
Murphy’s Pub – 664 Suffield Street in Agawam
- Corned Beef dinner
- Not excepting seating reservations.
McCarthy’s Pub – 5 E Walnut Street in Belchertown
- Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinners
O’Laughlin’s Pub – 342 Merrill Road in Pittsfield
Patrick’s Pub – 26 Bank Row in Pittsfield
- Corned Beef & Cabbage
- Irish Stew
- Bangers & Mash
- Chicken & Dumplings
Rumbleseat Bar & Grille 482 Springfield Street in Chicopee
- Corned beef and cabbage pizza
- 25% off all eat-in wing orders
Slainte at 80 Jarvis Avenue in Holyoke
- Irish Nachos
- Corned Spare Ribs
- Guinness Beef Stew
- Bangers & Mash
- Corned Beef Dinner
- Corned Beef Sandwich
Yarde Tavern at 3 Hadley Street in South Hadley
- Loaded Potato Soup
- Irish Bangers
- Sheppard’s Pie
- Irish Quesadilla
- Cornbeef & Cabbage
- Beer Battered Cod
- Bailey’s Irish Cheesecake
- Waffle bread Pudding
- Moose and Michael will be playing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Collins Tavern – 997 Westfield Street in West Springfield
St. Patrick’s Day Entertainment
The free streaming online concert – with no in-person audience – will be simulcast worldwide via www.DKMstream.com.
Irish Cultural Center online St. Patrick’s Day celebration of Irish music and poetry
The ICC invites you to a St. Patrick’s Day celebration of Irish music and poetry, at 7 pm on Wednesday, March 17. This Zoom event is free to all. Please register so we may contact you with the link to view the event.
Guests will include Ellen Redman, John Tabb, David Clopp and seisiún musicians; Fulbright Scholar and violinist Brigita Gallager; Fulbright Scholar and Sean Nós singer Jane Ní Luasa; Irish poet Siobhán Ní Dhomhnaill; local favorites The Healys; and local trad group New Leaf.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to stay safe and protect others amid the coronavirus pandemic is to stay home.
The CDC offers the following suggestions:
- Decorate your home with holiday colors, shamrocks and leprechauns.
- Make Irish–inspired recipes.
- Have an outdoor neighborhood celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart and wearing masks.
- Watch a virtual celebration.
St. Patrick’s Day make at home recipes
Mike Brunelle, Corporate Wine and Spirits Sales Manager with Big Y/Table & Vine shared this recipe for an iced Irish coffee:
- 4 oz strong coffee, chilled
- 1 tablespoon simple syrup
- 1 1/2 oz Irish Whiskey
- 1 oz heavy cream
- Combine in a shaker with ice, shake vigorously and pour into a glass.
- Top with whipped cream
Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, has a recipe on how to create an Irish cream cake!
Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com has a recipe for the classic Irish soda bread that will sure be a welcome addition to your family dinners.