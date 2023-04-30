HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wild Heart, a Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will be performing at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke on Saturday, May 27.

Tribute artist Jami D has been singing Stevie Nicks songs since she was on the ‘Edge of Seventeen.’ The group, Wild Heart, has been paying tribute to Stevie Nicks since 2015 and later added the rest of Fleetwood Mac. Wild Heart is known as one of the fourth most popular tribute shows in the country.

The group provides a dramatic and theatrical experience and plays some of Fleetwood Mac’s favorite songs. The show begins at 8:00 p.m. and Judd’s Restaurant will be open for dinner before the concert.