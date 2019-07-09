Sugar Ray to perform at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 90’s Rock band Sugar Ray has been announced as a performer at this year’s Big E in September.

According to a news release sent to 22News by The Big E, Sugar Ray’s breakthrough hit song “Fly” put them on the map in 1997. Later that year, the band released its second album, “Floored,” which went double platinum.

Sugar Ray’s success rocketed lead singer/songwriter Mark McGrath to pop-star status, as he graced the covers of “Rolling Stone” and “Spin.” He even made “People” magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, named “Sexiest Rocker” in 1998.

Sugar Ray released a brand new single “Make It Easy” on June 7 and the upcoming album “Little Yachty” due out on July 26.

The free concert sponsored by MGM Springfield is scheduled for Saturday, September 21 at the Big E’s Arena. Tickets for the Sugar Ray concert are available Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at TheBigE.com and the Big E Box Office. A limited number of premium seats are available for $29 which include admission to the Big E.

The Big E runs from September 13 to September 29. Click here for more information.