FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Grammy award winner Taylor Swift has added a third tour date to her May concert dates at Gillette Stadium.

In addition to May 19 and May 20, Swift will now play an additional night on May 21, 2023. Swift became the first female artist to play Gillette Stadium three nights in a row in 2018 with her reputation tour.

Now, she is joined by Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for the May 19 and May 20th dates and by Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams for the May 21 date. Tickets for the show will go on sale November 18 at 10am. Presale registration is available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program through November 9.