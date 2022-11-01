FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Taylor Swift has announced her next U.S. tour dates, with two back-to-back performances at Gillette Stadium.

Swift’s tour, called The Eras Tour, was announced Tuesday, just days after the recent release of her Midnights album. Swift will perform at Gillette Stadium on May 19 and May 20 along with performances from Pheobe Bridgers and GAYLE.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.