The Big E announces Court of Honor stage lineup this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced several musicians and shows that will appear on the Court of Honor stage this year at the Big E.

All events held at the Court of Honor stage, located in front of the Coliseum in the middle of the fairground, will be free for those inside the fair.

The following shows and musicians will be playing at the Court of Honor stage:

Modern English , Sept. 17-19, 3pm

, Sept. 17-19, 3pm Jesse McCartney , Sept. 17, 8pm

, Sept. 17, 8pm Foghat , Sept. 19, 8pm

, Sept. 19, 8pm Rainere Martin in The Donna Summer Experience , Sept. 20-21, 3pm

, Sept. 20-21, 3pm The Yardbirds , Sept. 20-21, 8pm

, Sept. 20-21, 8pm Exile , Sept. 22-23, 3pm

, Sept. 22-23, 3pm Big Bad Voodoo Daddy , Sept. 22, 8pm

, Sept. 22, 8pm 10,000 Maniacs , Sept. 23, 8pm

, Sept. 23, 8pm The Bar-Kays: Soul 2 Soul Revue , Sept. 24-26, 3pm

, Sept. 24-26, 3pm Ying Yang Twins , Sept. 25, 8pm

, Sept. 25, 8pm Don McLean , Sept. 26, 8pm

, Sept. 26, 8pm The Outlaws , Sept. 27-28, 8pm

, Sept. 27-28, 8pm Big Brother and the Holding Company , Sept. 29-30, 3pm

, Sept. 29-30, 3pm Lisa Lisa , Sept. 29, 8pm

, Sept. 29, 8pm Tribute to the King, featuring Taylor Rodriguez , Oct. 1-3, 3pm

, Oct. 1-3, 3pm Hoobastank , Oct. 2, 8pm

, Oct. 2, 8pm Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC , Sunday, Oct. 3, 8pm

, Sunday, Oct. 3, 8pm Tom Franek , Sept. 17-26, 11am, 1 & 6pm

, Sept. 17-26, 11am, 1 & 6pm The Everly Set, Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 11am, 1 & 6pm

Also playing this year at the Big E will be Brad Paisley and Machine Gun Kelly. The Big E returns September 17 to October 3.