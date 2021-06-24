The Big E announces Court of Honor stage lineup this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced several musicians and shows that will appear on the Court of Honor stage this year at the Big E.
All events held at the Court of Honor stage, located in front of the Coliseum in the middle of the fairground, will be free for those inside the fair.
The following shows and musicians will be playing at the Court of Honor stage:
- Modern English, Sept. 17-19, 3pm
- Jesse McCartney, Sept. 17, 8pm
- Foghat, Sept. 19, 8pm
- Rainere Martin in The Donna Summer Experience, Sept. 20-21, 3pm
- The Yardbirds, Sept. 20-21, 8pm
- Exile, Sept. 22-23, 3pm
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Sept. 22, 8pm
- 10,000 Maniacs, Sept. 23, 8pm
- The Bar-Kays: Soul 2 Soul Revue, Sept. 24-26, 3pm
- Ying Yang Twins, Sept. 25, 8pm
- Don McLean, Sept. 26, 8pm
- The Outlaws, Sept. 27-28, 8pm
- Big Brother and the Holding Company, Sept. 29-30, 3pm
- Lisa Lisa, Sept. 29, 8pm
- Tribute to the King, featuring Taylor Rodriguez, Oct. 1-3, 3pm
- Hoobastank, Oct. 2, 8pm
- Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC, Sunday, Oct. 3, 8pm
- Tom Franek, Sept. 17-26, 11am, 1 & 6pm
- The Everly Set, Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 11am, 1 & 6pm
Also playing this year at the Big E will be Brad Paisley and Machine Gun Kelly. The Big E returns September 17 to October 3.