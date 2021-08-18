The Big E fair begins September 17

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E begins its fair from September 17 through October 3 featuring more than 80 live musical guests.

The Eastern State Exposition sent a news release to 22News with the full line-up at the The Big E of entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more. The Eastern States Exposition will follow health guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Town of West Springfield.

Entertainment

The Big E Arena, all shows take place at 7:30 p.m. and Doors open at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Court of Honor Stage, all concerts are free with fair admission:

Sept. 17-26: Tom Franek, 11am, 1 & 6pm

Sept. 17-19: Modern English, 3pm

Sept. 17: Jesse McCartney, 8pm

Sept. 18: Kameron Marlowe, 8pm

Sept. 19: Foghat, 8pm

Sept. 20-21: Raniere Martin in the Donna Summer Experience, 3pm

Sept. 20-21: The Yardbirds, 8pm

Sept. 22-23: Exile, 3pm

Sept. 22: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8pm

Sept. 23: 10,000 Maniacs, 8pm

Sept. 24-26: The Bar-Kays, 3pm

Sept. 25: Plain White T’s, 8pm

Sept. 26: Don McLean, 8pm

Sept. 27-28: The Outlaws, 8pm

Sept. 27-Oct. 3: The Everly Set, 11am, 1 & 6pm

Sept. 29-30: Big Brother and the Holding Company, 3pm

Sept. 29: Lisa Lisa, 8pm

Sept. 30: Ripe, 8pm

Oct. 1: Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, 8pm

Oct. 1-3: Tribute to The King performed by Taylor Rodriguez, 3pm

Oct. 2: Hoobastank, 8pm

Oct. 3: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC, 8pm

The E Stage:

Showtimes are: Monday – Thursday from 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 3, 6 & 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 3 & 6 p.m.

Houston Bernard, Sept. 19

Eavesdrop, Sept. 22

Choco Band, Sept. 24

Amber Eyes, Oct. 1

Otan Vargas with special guest Ted Lewis (10/2)

Attractions:

Big Parade, Mon. – Thurs., at 6:30pm and Fri. – Sun., at 5pm

Commerford’s Petting Zoo

Spectacular and kiddie rides on the North American Midway

Comedy fortune teller, Zultar

2021 Fair Features:

Eastern States Exposition History Museum

Hampden County Building • Daily, 10am – 10pm

NEW! The Thrill of it All: History of Auto Thrill Shows at The Big E, The Story of Storrowton Music Tent and ESE remembers the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Budweiser Clydesdales

Sahara, presented by Camel Kingdom

Circus Spectacular, Under The Big Top • Daily, 1, 4 & 7pm Premium reserved circus tickets are $10, at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office.

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, at the Mallary Rotunda • Daily – 10:30am, 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30pm.

Collector Car Live returns to The Big E Sept. 26 at noon on The Court of Honor Stage

Fair Food:

At The Big E, it’s all about food! Try our signature desserts — The Big E Cream Puff and Big Éclair and watch for a new surprise flavor for 2021! Experience The Big E Craz-E Burger! Craving something specific? Not only are there hundreds of options to choose from across the grounds, but new dishes are available each year for you to try.

Agriculture:

Mallary Complex, experience life on the farm with competitions for cows, sheep, goats, llamas and more throughout the Fair.

The Butter Sculpture,witness the food artistry team of Jim Victor and Marie Pelton’s masterpiece made from 600 pounds of Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery Cooperative butter!

Eastern States Farmers Market and Wine Barn, home to some of New England’s finest wines, cheeses, ciders and more! Agricultural demonstrations, such as spinning and weaving, or cooking in the Demonstration Kitchen. Want a refreshing drink? Grab a wine slushie and cheese plate, or a wine sundae in The Wine Café and relax in the courtyard. Don’t forget to check out The Fiber Festival of New England, Nov. 6 & 7!

4-H Milk Booth & Apple Booth, indulge in an old-fashioned chocolate, vanilla or strawberry “Jetshake!” Stop by the 4-H Milk Booth located under the Mallary Rotunda. Or, if you feel like having a light, healthy snack, the 4-H Apple Booth in Farm-A-Rama will hit the spot.

Farm-A-Rama, watch chicks hatch, see a sow and litter, Henrietta the cow, sheep, goats, FFA landscape exhibits, honey bees, the Hallamore Clydesdales, and much more.

Eastern States Exposition Horse Show, witness the elegance of horses trotting, cantering and galloping toward first place in the Eastern States Exposition Horse Show, a United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Heritage Competition, sponsored by Budweiser. Coliseum shows include the: Hunter Show and Zone 1 HOTY Finals, Sept. 15-19; $15,000 Hunter Classic, Sept. 17; and Saddlebreds, Hackneys, Morgans, Friesians, and Open Opportunity Classes, Sept. 23-26; The Big E Draft Horse Show, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, featuring the $50,000 Six-Horse Hitch Showdown, the Haflinger and Hitch Pony Hitch Championship Series Finals and the North American Classic Cart Series Finals, Oct. 3.

New England Center

Step inside the New England Center, home of Creative Arts, 4-H Clubs, Food Contests and more. See what fun, family entertainment is happening on the New England Center Community Stage or watch creativity in the making at the Demonstration Corral.

Creative Arts

If you have a passion for the arts, visit the New England Center to see the display of entries and winners from the Exposition’s annual Creative Arts contests – photography, quilting, sewing, knitting, pottery, beading, decorative paintings on fabric, hand weaving and other needlework entries and winners. This year’s New England Center contest lineup includes: the Make it with Clay Contest, Sept. 21; Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge, Oct. 2; and the Woodturning & Scroll Saw Contest, Sept. 29. Culinary amateurs display their talents in a variety of food contests.

Storrowtown Village

An oasis of peace and tranquility, this reconstructed, 19th century New England Village surrounds a picturesque village green. During the Fair, it will be humming with activity, such as demonstrations of broom making, tinsmithing and more. There will also be glass blowing demonstrations by Mobile Glass Studios, children’s games on the green and tours of historic buildings.

Entertainment in the Village

Stop by the Storrowton Village Gazebo as Jimmy Mazz hosts a line-up of fun entertainers, showtimes are 1, 3:30 & 6pm.

Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Sept. 17-22

Cirque Zuma Zuma, Sept. 23-27

Yo Yo Guy, Sept. 28-Oct. 3

Avenue of States

The only place in the nation where you can visit all six New England States without leaving the fairgrounds. Each state puts its best foot forward offering unique products, crafts, foods, vacation information and more. Check out Harvest New England Day, Oct. 1 from 10am to 9pm when the lawns of the buildings contain a plethora of native products and specialty vendors.

Shopping

Treat yourself to something special, buy a few gifts and crafts for family and friends or start (and finish) your holiday shopping – at The Big E. The buildings and byways overflow with unique shops and vendors to satisfy all your shopping needs. Stop by an Official Big E Merchandise store for your Fairwear! T-shirts, sweats, hats and more! Stores are located inside Gate 5, Visitors’ Center East and on Commonwealth Avenue.

Crafts

Find a bounty of beautifully created crafts in Craft Common (on Storrowton Village’s back green), along Hampden Avenue, and in the Carriage House. Discover one-of-a-kind jewelry, artwork, decorative items and more.

Outdoor Exhibits

Searching for the perfect addition to your backyard? Find a new gazebo, garage, shed, hot tub, or tractor as you make your way around the fairgrounds.

Better Living Center

Our 123,000 Square foot shopping center has something for everyone. In the BLC, find everything from fine jewelry to the latest hair accessories, kitchen gadgets or unique items for your pet.

The Shops at Storrowton

The Storrowton Village Gift Shop, in the Phillips House, offers colorful scarves and accents, jewelry, socks, creative signs, novelty dish towels, and more. After touring Potter Mansion, stop by the Christmas Shop. Close by on the lower level of the Grange Building the Yankee Candle Shop offers an array of scented candles, candleholders, dinnerware, and accessories to help lighten your holiday shopping.

International Plaza in the Young Building

Looking for unique products? Maybe some home décor or keepsakes? We have some great products from around the world featuring places such as India, Ecuador, Greece, China, Thailand and more.

The Big E offers ways to save:

Be A Kid For A Day – everyone pays the children’s admission of just $10

Military Appreciation Day, sponsored by VA New England Healthcare System

Active duty and retired military personnel – Free with ID

Dependents of active duty military personnel – Free with ID

Veterans (no dependents) – Free with DD-214, a U.S Department of Veterans Affairs photo ID, or proof of Membership to any veterans’ organization

Buy Advance Discount Tickets & Save

Advance discount tickets and Midway Magic vouchers are available online at TheBigE.com and at The Big E Box Office through Sept. 15 or at Big Y® World Class Market® Aug. 19 through Sept. 15. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-12. Advance Midway Magic vouchers are $25, valid any one day Mon. – Fri. or exchange for 26 ride coupons Sat. & Sun.

Regular Gate Admission

Adults $15/Children ages 6-12 $10; Children five and under are free. Midway Magic Passes, $30. Go to the front of the line with the Midway Express Access, $15. Gate tickets and Midway Magic passes are sold online at TheBigE.com and Big Y® World Class Market® Sept. 16-Oct. 3.

Value Passes

17-Day Value Passes are $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-12 and are available online now and at Big Y® World Class Market®.

Gate Discounts

Six-After-Five – Admission is only $6 after 5pm Mon. – Thurs.

Senior Days – Age 60 and over just $12 Mon. – Thurs.

Big E Hours

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Buildings, exhibits and crafts: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop and Avenue of States are open until 9 p.m.

The Village Craft Area is open until 10 p.m.

The North American Midway is open Sun. – Thurs., 11am to 10pm; Friday & Saturday, 10am to 11pm.

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs September 17 through October 3 in West Springfield.