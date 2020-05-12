The Big E to host 5 free concerts including Jesse McCartney this September

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced five free concerts that will take place at the fair on a first-come-first-serve basis this September!
According to a news release sent to 22News, the concerts will be from September 18 through October 4 in front of the iconic Coliseum.
Take a look when the following performers will be coming:
- Jessie McCartney, American singer: September 18 at 8:00 p.m.
- Rainere Martin in The Donna Summer Experience: September 21 and 22 at 3:00 p.m.
- The Yardbirds, Rock Legends: September 21,22 at 8:00 p.m.
- Exile, rock band: September 23 and 24 at 3:00 p.m.
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Contemporary swing revival band: September 23 at 8:00 p.m.