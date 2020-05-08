1  of  2
“The Blacklist” celebrates 150 episodes

(NBC) Al Roker moonlights alongside James Spader tonight on “The Blacklist.”

The Today co-host’s appearance comes as the show celebrates its 150th episode.

The celebration came shortly before the coronavirus shut down production on the show’s seventh season.

As a veteran of film, stage and the small screen, Spader says the volume of “Blacklist” episodes is what sets television apart.

“Each of them, really have felt like these little movies you’re making that then piece together to make a big, huge fat long movie,” he laughs.  

Tonight’s episode finds Reddington reacting to a health scare, while his aide Dembe finds his loyalty tested.

“The Blacklist” airs at 8 p.m. on 22News.

