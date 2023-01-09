SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see the Commodores, the legends of Motown, in the ARIA Ballroom in May.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, January 12th for MGM Reward members and open to the general public on Friday, January 13th. The live performance will be held at the ARIA Ballroom inside MGM Springfield on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

The group has been performing since 1968 and has sold over 60 million records for Motown with hits such as “Machine Gun” , “Sail On”, and “Night Shift”. The newest CD “Commodores Live” was recorded during the group’s 1997 U.S. tour and released in December 1998.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

Additional events at MGM Springfield include: