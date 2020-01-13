1  of  3
The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from “A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood.” On Monday, Jan. 13 Hanks was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in the film. (Lacey Terrell/Sony-Tristar Pictures via AP)

The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best picture:

  • Ford v. Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Best actor:

  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes

Best actress:

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harrie
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor:

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman

Best supporting actress:

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best director:

  • Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Adapted screenplay:

  • The Irishman, Steven Zaillian;
  • Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
  • Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
  • Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
  • Little Women, Greta Gerwig
  • The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay:

  • Knives Out, Rian Johnson
  • Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
  • 1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Animated feature:

  • How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World
  • Toy Story 4
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link

Original Score:

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
  • Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
  • Randy Newman, Marriage Story
  • Thomas Newman, 1917
  • John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original song:

  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)
  • “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” (Music and lyrics by Diane Warren)
  • “Into The Unknown,” “Frozen II” (Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
  • “Stand Up,” “Harriet” (Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)
  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” (Music and lyrics by Randy Newman)

Cinematography:

  • Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
  • Lawrence Sher, Joker
  • Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
  • Roger Deakins, 1917
  • Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Costume design:

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Animated short film:

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Visual effects:

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Live action short film:

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Documentary short subject:

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha.

Documentary feature:

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

International film:

  • Corpus Christi, Poland
  • Honeyland, North Macdeonia
  • Les Miserables, France
  • Pain and Glory, Spain
  • Parasite, South Korea

Film editing:

  • Ford Vs. Ferrari
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Production design:

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling:

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Sound Editing:

  • Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
  • Joker, Alan Robert Murray
  • 1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound mixing:

  • Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
  • Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
  • Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
  • 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
  • Once upon a Time…in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

