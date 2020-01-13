The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:
Best picture:
- Ford v. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best actor:
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes
Best actress:
- Cynthia Erivo, Harrie
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actor:
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
Best supporting actress:
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best director:
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Adapted screenplay:
- The Irishman, Steven Zaillian;
- Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
- Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
- Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
- Little Women, Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original screenplay:
- Knives Out, Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
- 1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Animated feature:
- How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World
- Toy Story 4
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
Original Score:
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
- Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
- Randy Newman, Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman, 1917
- John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original song:
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)
- “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” (Music and lyrics by Diane Warren)
- “Into The Unknown,” “Frozen II” (Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
- “Stand Up,” “Harriet” (Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” (Music and lyrics by Randy Newman)
Cinematography:
- Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
- Lawrence Sher, Joker
- Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins, 1917
- Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Costume design:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Animated short film:
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Visual effects:
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Live action short film:
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Documentary short subject:
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha.
Documentary feature:
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
International film:
- Corpus Christi, Poland
- Honeyland, North Macdeonia
- Les Miserables, France
- Pain and Glory, Spain
- Parasite, South Korea
Film editing:
- Ford Vs. Ferrari
- Jojo Rabbit
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Parasite
Production design:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling:
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Sound Editing:
- Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
- Joker, Alan Robert Murray
- 1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord
Sound mixing:
- Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
- Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
- 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano