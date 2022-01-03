‘This Is Us’ final season begins

(WCMH) — The final chapter of “This Is Us” begins Tuesday, Jan. 4, on NBC4 at 9 p.m.

Season 6 is sure to be full of drama and big life changes for the beloved Pearson family and, hopefully, fans will get a satisfying ending.

The network has released a short video in anticipation of Tuesday’s premiere. The video features highlights of big moments in the show, scenes from upcoming episodes, and clips of cast interviews.

Mandy Moore, who stars as the family matriarch, Rebecca Pearson, reflected on what she believes makes the series stand out with viewers.

“It’s so wild to be a part of a show that means so much to so many people,” said Moore. “I hope the show is remembered fondly. I hope that people find the parallels between their lives and what they’re seeing on the show. That, to me, is sort of what makes it so special.”

THIS IS US — Season: 6 — Pictured: (l-r) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Chris Sullivan as Toby — (Photo by: Joe Pugliese/NBC)

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Rebecca’s son Randall Pearson, had a poetic take on the crafting that goes into creating the drama.

“There’s been a multitude of gorgeous moments that have transpired over the past six years,” said Brown.

Holding back tears, Chrissy Metz, who plays Randall’s sister Kate, said she hopes viewers will rewatch the show and that it will last “forever.”

Justin Hartley, who takes on the role of Kevin, brother to Randall and Kate, opened up about being part of the close-knit cast.

“I just seriously doubt there will ever be another group of people to film a television show, or to do anything really, that are that special,” said Hartley. “How lucky. How lucky am I?”

Chris Sullivan, cast as Kate’s husband, Toby, gave some insight into what fans might expect from Season 6.

“As sad as it is, I think, these, these last episodes are quite joyful,” said Sullivan.

The video ends with a final thought from Brown, about the importance of ending the series when it’s still making an impact with viewers.

“Even though it may upset some people, but like to leave while you’ll still be missed, that’s a good thing,” said Brown.