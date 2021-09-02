Thursday’s concert at Forest Park moved inside due to wet ground

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The concert in Forest Park that is scheduled for Thursday night has been moved inside a tent area at the Barney Carriage House.

The jazz and blues band, “Ethel Lee Ensemble” was scheduled to perform Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Park Amphitheater will now take place inside the tent at the Barney Carriage House inside Forest Park. The heavy rain overnight caused the ground to still be wet.

The free concerts are open to the public and include Floyd Patterson on September 9th and Trailer Trash on September 16.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said, “I am thrilled to have our beloved concerts returning to Forest Park. This year’s lineup will bring a lot of enjoyment to family and friends and the Concert Series is an example of the city programs that enhance our quality of life. It is my goal to increase arts and performances in park programming and I look forward to enjoying this year’s talented line-up!”

Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan added, “The Park Department is proud to have concerts back at the Forest Park Amphitheater. I want to recognize the Concert Committee for their dedicated efforts. They have compiled a terrific lineup for 2021. I would also like to thank the Barney Trustees, as it is through their efforts in the management of the Barney Estate that we have the resources to book these great shows. We encourage everyone to pack a picnic supper and enjoy the music in a beautiful setting.”