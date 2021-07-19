Tickets for Goo Goo Dolls at The Big E on sale Friday

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 31: (L-R) Drummer Rick Woolsterhulme, Jr., singer Johnny Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform during VH1’s “Super Bowl Blitz: Six Nights + Six Concerts” at St. George Theatre on January 31, 2014 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. (Photo by Brian Killian/Getty Images)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced Goo Goo Dolls will perform in concert at the Arena in October.

Goo Goo will be performing at The Big E Arena, Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m., exclusively at TheBigE.com. Concert tickets include admission to The Big E when purchased prior to the show date.

Goo Goo Dolls formed in Buffalo, New York who achieved 16 number 1 and top 10 hits on the Billboard charts. They hold the all-time radio record for the most Top 10 Singles. The song called “Iris” held the number 1 spot on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and was named “No. 1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.”

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs September 17 through October 3 in West Springfield.