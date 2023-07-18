FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets for the event train service to the Beyoncé concert at Gillette Stadium on August 1 will go on sale on the mTicket app on Tuesday.

Round-trip special event train tickets are $20 per person and will be available for purchase exclusively on the mTicket app beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The special event train will be leaving from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at the final destination of Foxboro Station. The schedule for the day of Beyonce’s Concert is as follows:

BOSTON:

• Depart South Station: 4:05 PM

• Depart Back Bay: 4:10 PM

• Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 4:30 PM

• Arrive at Foxboro Station: 5:05 PM

Due to the anticipated high demand for ticket sales, no refunds or exchanges will be available. Tickets must be purchased before boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train.

Guests that are choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the show by the Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service will not be able to return to Boston after the concert by the special event train without purchasing a corresponding special event train ticket. The last Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail train leaves for Boston at 10:20 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes after the concert.

Beyoncé will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2018 when she performs on August 1. She will perform at Gillette Stadium for the fourth total time in her career as part of her Renaissance World Tour, her first solo tour in more than six years.