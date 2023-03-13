SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be performing their first-ever live tour together, making a stop in Springfield this June!

The Saturday Night Live alumni will celebrate their 30 years of friendship with a night full of jokes, stories and controversial entertainment during their “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg” tour stop at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Thursday, June 8th.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the MassMutual Center website.

“Having two of the most talented and entertaining women in comedy at the MassMutual Center is going to make for an exciting night in Springfield,” says MassMutual Center’s General Manager Sean Dolan, “I can’t wait to hear the stories that have accumulated over the last thirty years of their friendship! This is another great event that will continue driving Economic Impact to Western Massachusetts.”

“We are incredibly proud to announce yet another spectacular event in our already star-studded lineup coming to the MassMutual Center. The comedy duo of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will have guests laughing all night long, as they bring their Restless Leg tour to our stage. This latest addition is part of MGM Springfield’s ongoing commitment to bringing world class entertainment to the City and the region,” says MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler both starred as lead characters in popular NBC shows ’30 Rock’ and ‘Parks and Recreation,’ respectively.