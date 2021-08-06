TONIGHT: Finding Nemo movie at Nathan Bill Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Movies in the Park series continues at Nathan Bill Park in Springfield Friday night.

The movie, Finding Nemo will be played beginning at 8:15 p.m. and is open to the public. Nathan Bill Park is located at 149 Plumtree Road that offers a playground, picnic area, tennis courts, soccer and baseball fields.

Mayor Sarno stated, “My administration’s continued efforts to enhance quality of life with these types of family fun entertainment. How appropriate it is to have the legendary Sy Becker ‘with another look at the movies’ being part of this family friendly activity in our beautiful park system under the direction of Pat Sullivan and his team.”

Patrick Sullivan stated, “We appreciate Mayors Sarno’s commitment to restore programming and activities for our residents. Movies in the park provide an opportunity for the whole family to be together under the stars and enjoying time together. Bring your favorite movie snack and have a good time!”

The last Movies in the Park series will be displayed at Marshall Roy Park on Monday, August 9 with Akeelah and the Bee.