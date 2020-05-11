1  of  2
Breaking News
Baystate Health: 8,823 tested for COVID-19, 1,392 positive AHL cancels remainder of 2019-2020 regular season
Watch Live
1PM: Governor Charlie Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus

Tonight on 22News: “The Voice” – Nine Remain

Entertainment

by: NBC's Mark Barger

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC)  “The Voice” enters the semi-final round tonight with another at-home edition.

Nine contestants remain, with each hoping to earn America’s vote for next week’s finale.

The artists will sing tonight with just one week of experience navigating the set-up for at home performing.

Along with the contestants, the four coaches will also perform a group song tonight, a cover of a Sly and the Family Stone classic.  

There will also be performances by Kane Brown, Doja Cat and James Taylor, all starting 8 p.m. on 22News.

More: https://bit.ly/2W0fEj0

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

Donate Today