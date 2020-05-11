Tonight on 22News: “The Voice” – Nine Remain

(NBC) “The Voice” enters the semi-final round tonight with another at-home edition.
Nine contestants remain, with each hoping to earn America’s vote for next week’s finale.
The artists will sing tonight with just one week of experience navigating the set-up for at home performing.
Along with the contestants, the four coaches will also perform a group song tonight, a cover of a Sly and the Family Stone classic.
There will also be performances by Kane Brown, Doja Cat and James Taylor, all starting 8 p.m. on 22News.
