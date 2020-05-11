Tonight on 22News: “The Voice” – Nine Remain

(NBC) “The Voice” enters the semi-final round tonight with another at-home edition.

Nine contestants remain, with each hoping to earn America’s vote for next week’s finale.

The artists will sing tonight with just one week of experience navigating the set-up for at home performing.

Along with the contestants, the four coaches will also perform a group song tonight, a cover of a Sly and the Family Stone classic.

There will also be performances by Kane Brown, Doja Cat and James Taylor, all starting 8 p.m. on 22News.

The Coaches are ready for another round of #TheVoice performances! 👏



Don't miss the Top 9 TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/KjegIYNUe3 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 11, 2020

