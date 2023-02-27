CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of the top 10 movies that were filmed in Massachusetts ahead of the Oscars.

betMassachusetts.com analysis of IMDb ratings, Rotten Tomatoes Audience score, Rotten Tomatoes Critic score, Box Office, and Oscars recognition as data points to rank the following highest-praised films shot in Massachusetts:

  1. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) in Northampton
  2. Good Will Hunting (1997) in Boston
  3. Sound of Metal (2019) in Ipswich
  4. The Social Network (2010) in Cambridge
  5. Little Women (2019) in Boston
  6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) in Boston
  7. Borat (2006) unspecified location
  8. Don’t Look Up (2021) in Brockton
  9. The Equalizer (2014) in Salisbury
  10. The Firm (1993) in Cambridge

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live on March 12th in Los Angeles to honor films released in 2022. 