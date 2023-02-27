This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (Marvel Studios via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of the top 10 movies that were filmed in Massachusetts ahead of the Oscars.

A betMassachusetts.com analysis of IMDb ratings, Rotten Tomatoes Audience score, Rotten Tomatoes Critic score, Box Office, and Oscars recognition as data points to rank the following highest-praised films shot in Massachusetts:

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) in Northampton Good Will Hunting (1997) in Boston Sound of Metal (2019) in Ipswich The Social Network (2010) in Cambridge Little Women (2019) in Boston Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) in Boston Borat (2006) unspecified location Don’t Look Up (2021) in Brockton The Equalizer (2014) in Salisbury The Firm (1993) in Cambridge

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live on March 12th in Los Angeles to honor films released in 2022.