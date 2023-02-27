CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of the top 10 movies that were filmed in Massachusetts ahead of the Oscars.
A betMassachusetts.com analysis of IMDb ratings, Rotten Tomatoes Audience score, Rotten Tomatoes Critic score, Box Office, and Oscars recognition as data points to rank the following highest-praised films shot in Massachusetts:
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) in Northampton
- Good Will Hunting (1997) in Boston
- Sound of Metal (2019) in Ipswich
- The Social Network (2010) in Cambridge
- Little Women (2019) in Boston
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) in Boston
- Borat (2006) unspecified location
- Don’t Look Up (2021) in Brockton
- The Equalizer (2014) in Salisbury
- The Firm (1993) in Cambridge
The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live on March 12th in Los Angeles to honor films released in 2022.