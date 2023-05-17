COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s own singing sister group, Sorelle, has made it into the top five finalists on “The Voice.”

The siblings from New Lexington gave the audience a different performance on Monday night’s first live episode of the season by singing Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’.” The musical number was capped by a standing ovation from all the coaches.

“That was incredible!” gushed Kelly Clarkson. “The whole production was next level … I have no idea how you keep up with all of it.”

“You guys are just always on,” agreed Chance the Rapper. “You guys should be extremely proud.”

Madi, Ana and Bella Heichel, received enough viewer votes to move to the competition’s final round, which will air on NBC4 as a two-part season finale on Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 starting at 8 p.m.

The trio, who are on Team Chance, will compete against Team Blake’s Grace West of Canton, Mich., Team Kelly’s D Smooth of Birmingham, Ala., Team Niall’s Gina Miles of Paxton, Ill., and Team Blake’s Noivas of Jasper and Hutto, Texas, who trailed Sorelle in the fifth and final place.

The three artists eliminated included Team Kelly’s Holly Brand, Team Chance’s Ray Uriel and Team Niall’s Ryley Tate Wilson.