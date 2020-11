(WIVB) – Ever wish you could get paid to sit around and watch Christmas movies?

Reviews.org is offering a “dream job” that pays $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days and fill out post-movie surveys.

The lucky “job recipients” will also get a one-year subscription for seven streaming services.

Applications are open now through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 4. You have to be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the U.S. to apply.

For more information or to enter, click here.