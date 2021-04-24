West Springfield Drive-In brings crowds for second night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gate 9 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield is now home to a drive-in movie theatre.

Saturday was the second night of operation after opening on Friday, and western Massachusetts residents were excited to be there.

“It’s cool to get together and finally do something fun for once, you know?” Liam Tash from Westfield said.

Lisa Brecher and her son made the trip from South Hadley.

“I think something like this is long overdue. in this region. I mean we have so much open space, it just seems to make sense,” Brecher told 22News, “We would go to the movies all the time, together and it’s something we had to give up for COVID, so this was just perfect.”

Adam Kimball from Springfield agreed the drive-in functions as the ideal night out, given the circumstances.

“I think it great, people can socially distance, now that the weather is getting nice, people can come out, park, hang out, and still be socially distanced and follow the state guidelines,” Kimball said.

Kathleen Santiago hadn’t been to a drive-in movie since she was a kid, “I love it, I grew up in this town, but I never thought there’d be a drive-in here,” Santiago told 22News. “All day I’ve been anticipating this, packing up with blankets and pillows and just ready for it.”

The West Springfield Drive-In will be open on weekends throughout the spring, and then showings will increase during the summer months.