DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deerfield Academy’s serene campus became the backdrop for the birth of a Hollywood star.

Dominic Sessa, a rising senior and theater enthusiast, found himself catapulted into the limelight, sharing the screen with none other than Paul Giamatti in the blockbuster film “The Holdovers.”

(L-R): Dominic Sessa stars as Angus Tully and Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham in director Alexander Payne’s THE HOLDOVERS, a Focus Features release. (Courtesy of FOCUS FEATURES/© 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)

It all began when director Alexander Payne and his team, seeking authenticity, reached out to schools for auditions. Catriona Hynds, the director of Deerfield Academy’s theater program, received an email that would change the life of one of her students forever.

Director Alexander Payne poses for a portrait to promote the film “The Holdovers” on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

In a move against the Hollywood grain, Payne considered casting an unknown student as the antagonist opposite Giamatti. Fortunately, Hynds responded, and Dominic Sessa’s journey to stardom began.

Despite having no prior screen experience, Sessa impressed the casting team with his courage and creativity during auditions. Hynds, confident in Sessa’s talent, even walked up to the casting agent and predicted, “the boy that you are searching for is just about to walk into this room.” Her intuition proved right, and Sessa landed the coveted role.

The film, set in the ’70s at an elite all-boys boarding school, features Paul Giamatti as an ornery history teacher stuck on campus with a student, played by Sessa, who has no place to go for the holidays. The storyline unfolds with humor and depth, showcasing the budding talent of the young Massachusetts actor.

This image released by Focus Features Dominic Sessa stars as Angus Tully, Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb in a scene from “The Holdovers.” (Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP)

This image released by Focus Features shows director Alexander Payne, background left, with actors Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, right, on the set of their film “The Holdovers.” (Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP)

The recent Golden Globe nominations and wins have added another layer to the success story. “The Holdovers” received nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, winning in the latter category. Paul Giamatti secured a win for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

“The Holdovers” not only thrust Sessa into the Hollywood spotlight but also provided opportunities for local talents like twin sisters Sophia and Athena Parella. Working behind the scenes, they contirbuted to the film’s authenticity, using their skills in construction, set design, and scenic painting to bring the ’70s boarding school atmosphere to life.

The filmmakers embraced Massachusetts as more than just a filming location, and this authenticity extended beyond the actors to the crew. Sophia Parella highlighted the unique experience of working in a smaller, tightly-knit community, where everyone knows everyone, and a touch of “Boston roughness” adds an element of camaraderie.

For Sessa, the unexpected journey from a Massachusetts boarding school to a Hollywood film became a reality, challenging traditional casting norms and proving that raw talent can shine on the big screen. His fearless performance in “The Holdovers” caught the attention of critics and moviegoers alike.

As Sessa takes a leave from Carnegie Mellon University to pursue new roles, “The Holdovers” not only marks a significant milestone in his career but also stands as a testament to the growing opportunities for Massachusetts-based talent in the film industry.