CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the new Barbie movie being released this weekend, AI created 50 Barbie dolls for every state.
Madhouse Labs completed a media project to coincide with the current Barbie hype that is taking place with the release of the movie, according to a news release from Fresh Mechanism. The images were created using the AI tool “Midjourney,” and they asked the tool to create a “Barbie doll” for each state.
Some of the outfits and style choices on the dolls are based on popular pro or college sports teams that are in a particular state. Some of the other designs come from the state flag.
See all 50 of the Barbie dolls that were created by Madhouse Labs for each state below:
