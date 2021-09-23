What time does The Big E close

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The gates at The Big E open at 8 a.m. daily, while buildings, exhibits, and the Craft Common open up at 10 a.m. The Midway is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Big E Hours

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Buildings, exhibits and crafts: Open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop and Avenue of States are open until 9 p.m.

The Village Craft Area is open until 10 p.m.

The North American Midway is open Sun. – Thurs., 11am to 10pm; Friday & Saturday, 10am to 11pm.

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs through October 3 in West Springfield.

When is my state/town day at The Big E?

Each day at the Big E honors something specific. Here are all the special and state days this year:

Thursday, September 23 – Massachusetts Day

Friday, September 24 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, September 25 – Vermont Day

Sunday, September 26 – Grange Day

Monday, September 27 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, September 28 – Salute to Chicopee, sponsored by Westfield Bank

Wednesday, September 29 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, September 30 – Salute to Westfield, sponsored by Westfield Bank

Friday, October 1 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, October 2 – October Fun Day

Sunday, October 3 – Salute to Special Olympics

Daily schedules can be found on The Big E’s website.

Live Music at The Big E

There will be 80-plus live bands throughout the 17 day fair, starting with Machine Gun Kelly to kick things off with a sold out concert at the Big E Arena at 7:30 p.m. Here is the full list of live music this year:

The Big E Arena, all shows take place at 7:30 p.m. and Doors open at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Court of Honor Stage, all concerts are free with fair admission:

Sept. 17-26: Tom Franek, 11am, 1 & 6pm

Sept. 22-23: Exile, 3pm

Sept. 22: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8pm

Sept. 23: 10,000 Maniacs, 8pm

Sept. 24-26: The Bar-Kays, 3pm

Sept. 25: Plain White T’s, 8pm

Sept. 26: Don McLean, 8pm

Sept. 27-28: The Outlaws, 8pm

Sept. 27-Oct. 3: The Everly Set, 11am, 1 & 6pm

Sept. 29-30: Big Brother and the Holding Company, 3pm

Sept. 29: Lisa Lisa, 8pm

Sept. 30: Ripe, 8pm

Oct. 1: Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, 8pm

Oct. 1-3: Tribute to The King performed by Taylor Rodriguez, 3pm

Oct. 2: Hoobastank, 8pm

Oct. 3: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC, 8pm

The E Stage:

Showtimes are: Monday – Thursday from 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 3, 6 & 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 3 & 6 p.m.

Choco Band, Sept. 24

Amber Eyes, Oct. 1

Otan Vargas with special guest Ted Lewis (10/2)

The Big E parking restrictions and live traffic conditions

Parking and shuttles available at The Big E

During the next 17 days, The Big E will attract visitors from all over the Northeast and it gets busy in the area.

The Big E has parking at Gate 9, that’s at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Circuit Avenue. Just a heads up, parking there is cash only. Give yourself some extra time if you’re driving to the fair. Thousands of cars come to West Springfield during the fair.

The fair is encouraging people to use the King Gray shuttles to get to the Big E. On Saturdays and Sundays, a free shuttle is offered from Union Station in Springfield. It departs from Gate 24 at Union Station.

There is also a shuttle from Enfield Square Mall that also operates on weekends. It costs $5 to ride the shuttle. Buses there leave every 30 minutes beginning at 9:00 a.m. the morning from the former Macy’s department store.

If you do plan to shuttle over, you will need to wear a mask on that shuttle.The Big E 2021

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the gates, or can be purchased online at thebige.com – In addition to single-day tickets, the Big E is also offering a 17-day value pass, which is valid for entry throughout the fair. Tickets for concerts at the Big E Arena are not included in the price of admission, and must be purchased separately.

Click here for ticket information.

West Springfield Mask mandate

Remember to bring a mask with you to The Big E this year. You’ll need it to get inside buildings on the fairgrounds. The West Springfield Board of Health voted Wednesday to mandate wearing a mask when inside public and private buildings where people are allowed inside.

For The Big E fairgrounds, it is required to wear a mask inside the state buildings, all craft buildings and the Mallary Complex. You do not need to wear a mask when inside a tent or barn. According to Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy, indoors counts as any building with four solid walls.