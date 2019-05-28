What’s On NBC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- All good things must come to an end, and on Thursday night, the run of "'Jeopardy!' James" as he's lovingly called was over. James Holzhauer captivated jeopardy watchers with his big bets and Vegas Strong remembrances, but during his last episode of the trivia game show, he met his match.

Alex Trebek, 'Jeopardy!' host: "His wager? (James shows wager) A modest one for the first time. Let's go over to Emma. Did you come up with the correct response? (Emma shows answer) You did. Your wager? (Emma shows wager) Oh gosh. 20,000. What a payday!"