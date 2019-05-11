Wheel of Fortune aired its 7000th episode Friday

by: Ciara Speller

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wheel of Fortune, the show where contestants guess hidden phrases, spun into its 7,000th episode Friday night.

The celebratory milestone brought together hosts Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and other cast members on stage for a special presentation.

Another big accomplishment for Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday, when host Pat Sajak was presented with an official Guinness World Records certificate.

Sajak now holds the title for the “longest career as a game show host for the same show,” totaling at 35 years.

