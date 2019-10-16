Wheel of Fortune contestant jokingly trashes family

(CNN) – A contestant on Wheel of Fortune” gave a little too much information, well sort of.

When introduced to the show by host Pat Sajak, Blair Davis, of California, describes his family with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

“Hello Blair.”

“Hello.”

“Blair Davis, Cardiff, California…own a trucking business it says here.”

“A small trucking business in San Diego, yeah.”

“And talk about your family.”

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson.”

“Yay!”

“No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody. I know you’re being facetious.”

“I love them like nobody’s business.”

“I bet you do.”

The sarcastic intro made an impression on social media.

One person tweeted, “Now this is an all-time ‘Wheel of Fortune’ intro.”

Another said, “Super bummed Blair didn’t win #WheelofFortune tonight because he had the best intro of all-time.”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on 22News at 7 p.m.

