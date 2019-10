(WWLP) – Grab your pumpkin spiced latte and join us on Wheel of Fortune’s Facebook page for a FB LIVE event TODAY at 6PM EST, featuring pumpkin carving and spooky puzzles.

Wheel of Fortune on Facebook

It's Hall-O-Wheel | Wheel of Fortune We have equal parts trick and treat for you, Wheel Watchers! Join us LIVE for our 2nd Annual Halloween Spooktacular! Posted by Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

TV SCHEDULE: Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on 22News at 7 p.m.



Wheel of Fortune contestant jokingly trashes family

Latest News: