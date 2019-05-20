Who will be ‘The Voice’?

(NBC News) NBC’s “The Voice” will wrap up Season 16 this week.

The finalists will perform Monday night, hoping their efforts will earn America’s vote for the crown on Tuesday.

The four remaining artists include:

Maelyn Jarmon – John Legend’s team

Andrew Sevener – Blake Shelton’s team

Dexter Roberts – Blake Shelton’s team

Gyth Rigdon – Blake Shelton’s team

You can catch their final performances tonight at 8:00 p.m. on 22News. The finale airs Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.

Read and watch more here: http://bit.ly/2jYjDeX

