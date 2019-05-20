Who will be ‘The Voice’?

by: Mark Barger

(NBC News) NBC’s “The Voice” will wrap up Season 16 this week.

 The finalists will perform Monday night, hoping their efforts will earn America’s vote for the crown on Tuesday.

 The four remaining artists include:

  • Maelyn Jarmon – John Legend’s team
  • Andrew Sevener – Blake Shelton’s team
  • Dexter Roberts – Blake Shelton’s team
  • Gyth Rigdon – Blake Shelton’s team

 You can catch their final performances tonight at 8:00 p.m. on 22News. The finale airs Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.

 Read and watch more here: http://bit.ly/2jYjDeX

