Who will be ‘The Voice’?

(NBC News) NBC’s “The Voice” will wrap up Season 16 this week.
The finalists will perform Monday night, hoping their efforts will earn America’s vote for the crown on Tuesday.
The four remaining artists include:
- Maelyn Jarmon – John Legend’s team
- Andrew Sevener – Blake Shelton’s team
- Dexter Roberts – Blake Shelton’s team
- Gyth Rigdon – Blake Shelton’s team
You can catch their final performances tonight at 8:00 p.m. on 22News. The finale airs Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
