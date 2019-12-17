Who will be “The Voice”?

(NBC) A new winner will be crowned tonight on “The Voice.”

The four finalists took the stage for one last shot at the top Monday night.

Rose Short had the honor of closing the finale, and after a three performance night, she felt relieved.

“The best part of it all is, I feel like I did a thing where I completed something and I feel good,” Short said.

Ricky Duran says days of rehearsals left his voice a bit weary, but he fought through it to open the show.

“I said ‘I gotta put myself out there and give it my all to get there,'” he said.

An Aerosmith classic got the Katie Kadan treatment.

“The audience was so gracious,” Kadan said afterward. “And I could feed off of them, in a way and they could feed off of me, which I just love.”

Jake Hoot says his holiday duet with coach Kelly Clarkson was a highlight, but singing the original song he co-wrote was close to his heart.

“It was incredible. I never thought that would ever happen, and I feel like a broken record, because I keep saying I thought that would never happen but every day, it’s just another thing that just blows my mind,” Hoot said.

The two hour finale of “The Voice” airs tonight at 9 p.m. on 22News.

The Top 4 are taking you behind-the-scenes of #TheVoice! 📽 pic.twitter.com/5AUNYhyrUm — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 17, 2019

