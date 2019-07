(WWLP) – A native of western Massachusetts is about to become the first woman to lead Warner Brothers studios.

Ann Sarnoff, who is originally from Wilbraham, will become the new chair and CEO of the movie studio. She is currently the president of BBC Studios Americas, and has about a decade of experience there.

WarnerMedia, the studio’s parent company, says that Sarnoff will bring a wide range of experience to the job, after spending time in TV, film, and even video streaming.