1  of  4
Breaking News
568 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,507 tested so far First round of coronavirus stimulus checks on the way Soldiers Home Superintendent: State officials were informed about COVID-19 cases Record 16.6 million have sought US jobless aid since virus
1  of  2
Watch Live
Live at 1PM: Governor Baker, state health officials to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday 22News InFocus 1:50PM: Mental wellness practices during COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

“Will & Grace” take on “I Love Lucy”

Entertainment

by: NBC's Raphael Seth

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Debra Messing’s character on “Will & Grace” is forever flailing at the space between comedy and calamity. 

It’s fertile ground that has earned the actress an Emmy for a show that’s won Outstanding Comedy, a resume similar to another red-headed legend from the golden age of television: Lucille Ball.

Tonight, Messing suits-up as her childhood idol in a kind-of crossover episode.

“I’ve been obsessed with Lucille Ball since I was a little girl,” Messing says. “She’s the one who taught me what I think is funny.”

Tonight’s show also features fun guest surprises.  Adding her blessing, and a classic cameo, is Lucie Arnaz.

Arnaz says she’s a fan of “Will & Grace,” and sees parallels to her parents’ show.

“It brings the same kind of humor and unconditional love and friendship that the ‘I Love Lucy’ show did,” she says.

More: http://bit.ly/2BMJiwn

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today