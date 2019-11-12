Will James Holzhauer advance to the finals of the Jeopardy!

Tuesday night, the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame single-game winnings champion, James Holzhauer is back.

The professional gambler from Las Vegas won a total of more than $2.4 million in winnings over the course of 32 games this year.

Holzhauer will compete once again in the November 12th semi-finals episode of Tournament of Champions show.

The return champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.

Watch on Jeopardy! on 22News tonight at 7:30 p.m.

