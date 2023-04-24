BOSTON (WWLP) – Willie Nelson will be touring across the country this fall and will be performing in Massachusetts in September.

The Outlaw Tour is celebrating Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday this year, with performances from Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, The Avett Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov’t Mule, The String Cheese Incident, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Los Lobos, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid.

Willie Nelson will be performing at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Saturday, September 16th. Presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour” says Willie Nelson. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

The Outlaw Music Festival debut in 2016 and has become one of North America’s biggest annual tours.