SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – WWE is coming to the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Saturday, August 27th.

After three year’s, WWE will return to Springfield for Saturday Night’s Main Event beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased beginning Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. Visit MassMutualCenter.com for ticket information.

According to a news release from MGM Springfield the following matches will feature: