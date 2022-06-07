SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – WWE is coming to the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Saturday, August 27th.
After three year’s, WWE will return to Springfield for Saturday Night’s Main Event beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased beginning Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. Visit MassMutualCenter.com for ticket information.
According to a news release from MGM Springfield the following matches will feature:
- Triple title match featuring Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair versus Asuka versus Becky Lynch.
- No holds barred match with Cody Rhodes vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- New Day vs The USOs for the undisputed WWE tag team championships
- Drew McIntyre