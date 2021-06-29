Zach Williams coming to The Big E Arena this September

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced another big name that will be playing at the Big E Arena this year.

American Christian artist Zach Williams will be performing on September 19th at the Big E Arena. According to a news release sent to 22News, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 2nd at TheBigE.com. Williams will be joined with Cory Asbury of Bethel Music and Asbury will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Williams was originally scheduled to play in 2020 before the fair was canceled last year.

Zach Williams is a Christian rock artist from Jonesboro Arkansas who started out as a lead singer for the band Zach Williams and the Reformation from 2007 to 2012 according to Wikipedia. He also was the lead vocalist for Brothers of Grace which was renamed to Zach Williams and the Brothers of Grace. He went solo in 2016.

Williams won a Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for “Chain Breaker.” He’ll be joined with Cory Asbury, who is known for his hit single “Reckless Love,” a song nominated for a GRAMMY in 2019 after winning two GMA Dove Awards and two K-Love Fan Awards in 2018.

Machine Gun Kelly was also recently announced to be playing at the Big E arena this year. Due to scheduling, the Brad Paisley concert was cancelled. The Big E will open at full capacity this year from September 17 to October 3.