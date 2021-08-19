ZZ Top guitar tech, Elwood Francis, to play bass at Watertown concert

FILE – Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England, June 24, 2016. ZZ Top has announced that Hill, one of the Texas blues trio’s bearded figures and bassist, has died at his Houston home. He was 72. In a Facebook post, bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard revealed Wednesday, July 29, 2021, that Hill had died in his sleep. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizers of the ZZ Top concert in Watertown provided an update regarding who will play bass next month.

The DPAO announced on Wednesday that long-time friend of the ZZ Top Elwood Francis will be sitting on bass for the Watertown concert. This is following the recent death of Rock & Roll Legend Dusty Hill.

According to ZZ Top Guitarist Billy Gibbons and Drummer Frank Beard, Hill died in his sleep on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The cause of death was not given, however Hill had previously been “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue,” which was stated on the band’s website.

Elwood Francis, who is the band’s longtime guitar tech, also filled in for Hill when he was experiencing health issues.

The concert is still scheduled for Saturday, September 25 at the Watertown Fairgrounds in Watertown, New York. Additional updates will be shared as they are made available.

As per New York State guidance, the concert is open to all patrons. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is not required. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask at all times, this includes children under 12.

Tickets for the DPAO’s ZZ Top concert are available online and general admission tickets are available at local Kinney Drugs store locations.