Environmental activists voice opposition to state’s renewable energy standards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Environmental activists plan to gather in Springfield tonight to voice their opposition to proposed changes to the state’s renewable energy standards.

The Massachusetts Department of Energy wants to expand the state’s renewable energy, but residents aren’t agreeing with their standards.

Under their proposal, companies would be given tax credits, for burning “woody fuel” to create energy.

This has created some backlash in Springfield, where Palmer Renewable Energy has proposed a wood-burning plant.

Combustion of woody fuels is used to generate steam or electricity.

Protesters believe this plant would further damage the air quality in the city.

Opponents believe, these changes would also allow biomass plants to collect millions of dollars, in clean energy subsidies.

The meeting was originally scheduled for last week but will take place here at Duggan Academy to accommodate a larger crowd.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

