CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Environmental police are trying to find the owner of an exotic pet.

According to Massachusetts Environmental Police, the lizard was found in Chicopee.

Police are asking anyone who may know the owner of the lizard to call 1-800-632-8075.

Officers are also warning people to keep an eye on their exotic pets as the weather gets warmer to keep them from straying away and getting lost.