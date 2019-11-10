Equine Affaire comes to a close Sunday at the Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The relationship between a horse and its owner is unlike any other animal.



“They just really seem to understand. I connect well them,” said Sarah Sykes of Fairfield CT. “My body language, they’re receptive, any slight movements you make, they respond too.”

Horses, their owners, and horse enthusiasts spent their weekend at the Eastern States Exposition for the annual “Equine Affaire”.



“We came for a learning experience. This is an opportunity to see trainers and clinicians from all over the world who come and demonstrate and they educate,” said Jennifer Stowe of Pepperell, MA. “Its an opportunity I can’t get elsewhere.”



“The “Equine Affaire” brings horses and their owners from all across the country to the fairgrounds. Silhouette, a 1 year old mustang, came all the way from Wyoming. Silhouette’s owner, Nicole Bissette told 22News she learns something new about the industry every year at this event.



“You get to meet all different breeds and get to talk to people from all different disciplines, so its a wonderful place to come too whether you’re looking for a horse, equipment, or training, ” said Bissette.

The annual four-day show included breed demonstrations in the Coliseum, and educational horse exhibits in the Young Building. Attendees were also able to do some horse-themed holiday shopping around the fairgrounds.

The only other Equine Affair show like this one is in Columbus, Ohio.