Eunice City Marshal issues warning about buying, selling fake car inspection stickers

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) After multiple counterfeit motor vehicle inspection stickers were found on cars in the Eunice area, the City Marshal’s Office has issued a warning for the people buying and selling the stickers.

Having a counterfeit sticker will result in a fine of up to $500 and and not more than 6 months in jail or both, the marshal’s office said.

The fakes ones are made out of paper and the numbers fade on the front making it very obvious to law enforcement, they warned.

The marshal’s office said the bogus stickers are usually sold for $30-$50, instead of the regular $20 fee, because the vehicle cannot pass inspection due to no insurance or registration paperwork, and that most drivers are driving under suspension.

They announced that they are working with State Police to find the maker of the altered MVI’s and ask that anyone with information on the matter should contact the Eunice City Marshal’s Office.